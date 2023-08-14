Five ways you can use vinegar besides cooking: removing stains and unpleasant odours

UAportal has prepared five practical life hacks for using vinegar in everyday life, which will make life easier and household chores pleasant and simple.

Natural cleaning agent

A solution of equal parts vinegar and water can effectively clean windows, countertops and bathroom tiles. The acidic properties of vinegar help break down dirt and grease, leaving surfaces sparkling clean.

It can also be used to remove stubborn stains from fabrics and carpets. Just blot the stain with a cloth dipped in vinegar and it will disappear.

Odour remover

By placing a small bowl of the solution in places where unpleasant odours are common, such as the kitchen or bathroom, you can absorb them, leaving your home fresh and pleasant.

Vinegar can also be used to remove stubborn odour from your hands after handling pungent ingredients such as garlic or onions. Apply a small amount to your hands, rinse with water and say goodbye to unwanted odours.

A natural weed killer

Fill a spray bottle with undiluted liquid and apply it directly to the weeds. The acidity of the vinegar will cause them to wither and die without harming the surrounding plants. This eco-friendly alternative is not only effective, but also safe for the environment.

Washing fruits and vegetables

Fill a bowl with water and add a little of the solution. Soak the fruit and vegetables in the mixture for a few minutes, then rinse thoroughly with water. The vinegar helps to remove dirt, bacteria and pesticide residue, ensuring that the produce is safe to eat. This simple step can make all the difference in protecting your health.

Rust remover

Soak the item in the solution for several hours or overnight. The acid contained there breaks down the problem, making it easier to remove.

For more stubborn rust, you can make a paste by mixing vinegar and baking soda. Apply the paste to the desired area, leave it on for a while, and then scrub the surface with a brush to restore the metal products to their former glory.

