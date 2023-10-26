Five common mistakes when making coffee: how to avoid them

Learn about common mistakes that many people make when making coffee and learn how to avoid them. UAportal has prepared an article that reveals how to improve the taste and quality of your coffee with practical tips and tricks.

Use freshly roasted beans

Over time, the flavor of coffee decreases, so choose beans with a recent roasting date - preferably within the last two weeks. To maximize freshness and flavor, grind the beans just before brewing and store them in an airtight container away from heat, moisture, and light.

Use the right temperature

The temperature of the water is crucial for achieving optimal coffee flavor. Do not use water that is too hot or too cold. The ideal range for brewing is between 90°C and 96°C. Use a thermometer to monitor the temperature, especially when brewing by hand.

Use different grind sizes

The degree of grinding plays an important role in coffee extraction. Different brewing methods require different degrees of grinding. For a French press, use a coarse grind, while a medium grind is suitable for the pour-over method.

Brew coffee for a certain amount of time

Over-concentration can occur when coffee is brewed for too long, resulting in a bitter taste. Under-concentration occurs when the brewing time is too short, making the coffee weak and flavorless. Follow the recommended brewing time for each method and adjust it according to your personal preferences.

Keep the equipment clean

Regular cleaning of your coffee equipment is essential to maintain the quality and flavor of your coffee. Over time, scale and oils can build up and affect the flavor of your coffee. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning your coffee maker, grinder, and other coffee equipment.

As a reminder, those who cannot imagine their lives without coffee should follow some rules to benefit from the drink. Regular coffee consumption can only benefit your health if you consume it properly.

