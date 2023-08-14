Five simple rules of etiquette to follow: advice from a lady

UAportal has prepared etiquette tips covering various aspects of social interaction. By following these simple rules, a person can gracefully navigate social situations and make a positive impression on others.

It is important to be punctual

Arriving at meetings, gatherings and social events shows that a person values and respects the time of others. If there is a possibility of being late, it is advisable to inform the host or organiser in advance. Punctuality shows attention to others.

Read also: Why cultured people don't say "bon appetit": the history of the expression

Good table manners

Chewing with your mouth closed, refraining from talking with your mouth full, and using cutlery correctly are all important aspects of table manners. Not putting your elbows on the table and not reaching out to others are also considered polite gestures. These small events can improve the dining experience.

Video of the day

Use polite language and pay attention

It is important to say "please" and "thank you" when appropriate and to avoid using an offensive or demeaning tone. It is strongly recommended that you speak calmly and respectfully, even in difficult situations. Remember that words can make or break relationships.

Read also: Six universal tips for successful job interviews

Respect personal space and boundaries

Being aware of other people's physical and emotional boundaries is important. It is important to avoid invading someone's personal space without permission and to refrain from interfering in their personal affairs unless they ask for it. Respecting other people's boundaries demonstrates care and consideration for the comfort and privacy of others.

Practice active listening

During a conversation, it is important to pay full attention to the other person. Do not interrupt and listen sincerely to what the other person is saying. Show interest by nodding your head, maintaining eye contact, and asking relevant questions. Active listening promotes better understanding and communication.

As a reminder, we have already written about why you should leave an interview immediately.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!