Five products you can use in place of cosmetics

Fruits, vegetables and other ingredients

Avocado puree can serve as a deeply moisturizing hair mask, while cucumbers soothe tired eyes and reduce puffiness. Honey can be used as a moisturizing face mask.

Oils

Essential oils such as lavender, tea tree and rose can be used directly for aromatherapy or mixed with other oils such as coconut oil or jojoba for a natural moisturizing cream. Olive oil is a versatile option that works as a hair mask, lip balm or makeup remover. Take advantage of the benefits of oils for both beauty and relaxation in your daily routine.

Yogurt

Yogurt offers tremendous beauty benefits when incorporated into your skin care routine due to its probiotics and enzymes. It can be used as a soothing face mask or combined with other ingredients for a nourishing hair care routine. The lactic acid in yogurt helps exfoliate the skin and clear clogged pores, resulting in a radiant complexion.

Green tea

Green tea, an invigorating beverage, reveals its hidden powers in the field of beauty as well. Rich in antioxidants, it fights free radicals, counteracting premature aging and reducing inflammation.

Add green tea to your facial toner or foam to narrow pores and brighten your complexion. In addition, chilled green tea bags can reduce under-eye bruising and puffiness.

Baking soda

When combined with water, baking soda creates a mild exfoliant for the face and body. The deodorizing properties of baking soda allow you to apply it under your armpits or on the soles of your feet as a natural odor remedy. Diversify your cosmetic procedures thanks to the availability and versatility of baking soda.

