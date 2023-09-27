Five non-verbal bad habits you should get rid of

UAportal has prepared five important tips to help improve your non-verbal communication skills. From body language to facial expressions, these techniques will help create a positive impression and improve personal and professional interactions.

Pay attention to body language

Non-verbal cues such as crossed arms, fidgeting, or avoiding eye contact can indicate disinterest or defensiveness. Watch your posture and try to maintain an open and relaxed posture to appear more welcoming and interested.

Avoid excessive fidgeting or nervous habits

Tapping your foot, biting your nails, or playing with your hair can be distracting and give the impression of anxiety or uncertainty. Practice self-control and find ways to manage these habits, such as breathing deeply or keeping your hands busy with a pen or notebook.

Watch your facial expressions

A smile and eye contact can create a positive and friendly impression. Conversely, a frown or scowl can make others perceive a person as unapproachable or hostile. Practice expressing emotions appropriately and be aware of how facial expressions can be interpreted by others.

Read also: Three life hacks to help improve relationships: "5 Love Languages and Communication Techniques

Do not interrupt others or speak too loudly

Non-verbal cues such as nodding, eye contact, or leaning in can show active listening and respect for the other person. Wait for your turn to speak and allow others to express their thoughts and ideas.

Pay attention to the boundaries of personal space

Invading another person's personal space can make them feel uncomfortable or threatened. Respect other people's space by maintaining an appropriate distance and being mindful of cultural norms regarding their comfort.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to unleash your potential quickly and easily.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!