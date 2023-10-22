eng
Five unusual ways to use toothpaste that you didn't even know about

Toothpaste is not only for cleaning teeth; it can be a universal tool in different situations. UAportal has prepared a list of unconventional ways in which toothpaste can help in everyday life.

Cleaning silver jewelry

Toothpaste can be a great tool for cleaning silver jewelry. Apply some toothpaste to a soft cloth, then gently rub tarnished silverware or jewelry. Rinse with water to get a shiny result.

Removing scratches from CDs and DVDs

Try using toothpaste to remove scratches on CDs or DVDs. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to a cotton pad, then gently rub it over the scratched surface. Wipe off the excess toothpaste, and you may notice a reduction in the visibility of the scratches.

Removing odor from shoes

Squeeze a small amount of toothpaste onto a paper towel and then place it inside your shoes overnight. The toothpaste will absorb unpleasant odors and your shoes will smell fresh.

Sneaker Cleaning

Give your favorite sneakersc a  new life using toothpaste. Apply toothpaste to a soft cloth or toothbrush, then scrub the dirt and stains on your sneakers. Rinse thoroughly and let them dry to keep them looking fresh and clean.

