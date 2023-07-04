It's not easy to break free from the clutches of smoking addiction, but even the brightest stars have managed to give up this habit and start a smoke-free life. UAportal has collected inspiring stories of five celebrities who have won the victory over nicotine and became happy in the battle against smoking.

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex, known for his rebellious nature, started smoking as a teenager and continued to smoke for a long time. However, on the eve of his wedding to Meghan, Mark Harry made a great decision to quit smoking.

Influenced by his future wife's health-consciousness and yoga practice, Harry sought the advice of royal nutrition consultant Gabriele Peacock. Together they worked on improving his diet, losing weight, and eventually saying goodbye to cigarettes.

President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama's journey to quit smoking was marked by difficulties. Having picked up the habit as a teenager, he struggled with it during the 2008 election campaign and the first years of his presidency.

However, at the time of his 2011 physical, White House doctors confirmed that he had successfully quit. Jokingly attributing his success to the fact that he was "afraid of his wife" Michelle Obama, Barack Obama also used nicotine gum to cope with cravings and stay on track.

Jennifer Aniston

Beloved for her role in the TV series Friends, Jennifer Aniston struggled with cigarette addiction for a long time before finally kicking it. In a frank interview with GQ in 2012, she said that she had successfully quit smoking.

Aniston noted that regular yoga classes played a crucial role in her quest to overcome her addiction to cigarettes and caffeine. Her introduction to the book "Yoga Philosophy" by her yoga teacher Mandy Ingber emphasized the transformative power of yoga in her life.

Jon Stewart

Known for his wit and satire, Jon Stewart, the former host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, has struggled with smoking for many years. Having started at the age of 15, he was unable to kick the habit until 2000. During a 2011 appearance on Primetime Glick, Stewart spoke candidly about the deep emotional reasons behind his longtime addiction.

In search of a substitute for cigarettes, he turned to chewing gum, placing a gum vending machine next to his desk. Chewing gum became a way for Stuart to cope with the emotional emptiness that smoking once filled.

Anthony Hopkins

Even Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, known for his iconic portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in the movie The Silence of the Lambs, faced his own struggle with smoking. Despite officially quitting smoking, he periodically felt cravings for cigarettes and cigars.

In an effort to get rid of these lingering temptations, Hopkins found solace in a book recommended by friends, The Easy Way to Quit Smoking by Allen Carr, an influential anti-smoking advocate. Surprisingly, Carr's method of breaking the vicious circle of fears associated with quitting smoking allowed Hopkins to instantly break free of the addiction, and he described the experience as not only easy but surprisingly enjoyable.

