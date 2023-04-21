Five best melodrama series to help you pass the time

When it comes to exploring the depths of human emotion, melodrama remains a timeless genre that never ceases to captivate audiences. From heartbreaking romances to family dramas full of plot twists, melodramas provide a glimpse into a complicated life. UAportal has prepared a list of the five best must-see melodramas that captivated viewers in the period from 2018 to 2021.

Here they are

IMDB rating: 8.7

Genre: Drama, Romance

Country: USA; Duration: 5 seasons, 18-22 episodes per season

Year: 2016 - present

Producer: Dan Fogelman

This Is Us has won 9 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Sterling K. Brown and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Ron Cephas Jones. The series has also been nominated for numerous other awards, including a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

This Is Us follows the lives and connections of a group of people and their families, exploring the complexities of relationships, family dynamics and personal growth.

Beyond

IMDB rating: 8.6

Genre: Drama, Musical

Country: USA; Duration: 3 seasons, 8-10 episodes per season; Year: 2018-2021

Producer: Ryan Murphy

The series "Pose" has gained wide popularity for its groundbreaking representation of the LGBTQ+ community and numerous awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Drama and several Emmy nominations.

Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Pose explores the ballroom culture scene in New York City and the lives of the black and Latino LGBTQ+ community. It tells a powerful story of love, family, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Upside down

IMDB rating: 7.9

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Country: Great Britain, Ireland; Duration: 2 seasons, 6 episodes per season

Year: 2019 - present

Producer: Ailbhe Keoghan

Upside Down has been nominated for several awards, including the International Emmy for Best Comedy Series.

"Upside Down follows the life of a young woman named Aine as she overcomes personal and professional challenges while exploring themes of mental health, relationships, and identity.

Normal People

IMDB rating: 8.5

Genre: Drama, Romance

Country: Ireland, Great Britain; Duration: 1 season, 12 episodes

Year: 2020

Producer: Sally Rooney

Normal People has received critical acclaim and several awards, including a BAFTA for Best Miniseries and an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie.

Based on the novel by Sally Rooney, Normal People tells the story of two young people who navigate their way through a complicated relationship, exploring themes of love, intimacy, and vulnerability.

Big Little Lies

IMDB rating: 8.5

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Crime

Country: USA; Duration: 2 seasons, 7-8 episodes per season; Year: 2017-2019

Producer: David E. Kelly

Big Little Lies has won several awards, including 8 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Nicole Kidman, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Laura Dern.

"Big Little Lies follows the lives of three women and their families living in Monterey, California, who becomes embroiled in a murder mystery. The series explores the themes of motherhood, friendship, marriage, and domestic violence.

