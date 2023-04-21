Five best melodrama series to help you pass the time
When it comes to exploring the depths of human emotion, melodrama remains a timeless genre that never ceases to captivate audiences. From heartbreaking romances to family dramas full of plot twists, melodramas provide a glimpse into a complicated life. UAportal has prepared a list of the five best must-see melodramas that captivated viewers in the period from 2018 to 2021.
IMDB rating: 8.7
Genre: Drama, Romance
Country: USA; Duration: 5 seasons, 18-22 episodes per season
Year: 2016 - present
Producer: Dan Fogelman
This Is Us has won 9 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Sterling K. Brown and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Ron Cephas Jones. The series has also been nominated for numerous other awards, including a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.
This Is Us follows the lives and connections of a group of people and their families, exploring the complexities of relationships, family dynamics and personal growth.
Beyond
IMDB rating: 8.6
Genre: Drama, Musical
Country: USA; Duration: 3 seasons, 8-10 episodes per season; Year: 2018-2021
Producer: Ryan Murphy
The series "Pose" has gained wide popularity for its groundbreaking representation of the LGBTQ+ community and numerous awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Television Series - Drama and several Emmy nominations.
Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Pose explores the ballroom culture scene in New York City and the lives of the black and Latino LGBTQ+ community. It tells a powerful story of love, family, and resilience in the face of adversity.
Upside down
IMDB rating: 7.9
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Country: Great Britain, Ireland; Duration: 2 seasons, 6 episodes per season
Year: 2019 - present
Producer: Ailbhe Keoghan
Upside Down has been nominated for several awards, including the International Emmy for Best Comedy Series.
"Upside Down follows the life of a young woman named Aine as she overcomes personal and professional challenges while exploring themes of mental health, relationships, and identity.
Normal People
IMDB rating: 8.5
Genre: Drama, Romance
Country: Ireland, Great Britain; Duration: 1 season, 12 episodes
Year: 2020
Producer: Sally Rooney
Normal People has received critical acclaim and several awards, including a BAFTA for Best Miniseries and an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie.
Based on the novel by Sally Rooney, Normal People tells the story of two young people who navigate their way through a complicated relationship, exploring themes of love, intimacy, and vulnerability.
Big Little Lies
IMDB rating: 8.5
Genre: Drama, Mystery, Crime
Country: USA; Duration: 2 seasons, 7-8 episodes per season; Year: 2017-2019
Producer: David E. Kelly
Big Little Lies has won several awards, including 8 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Nicole Kidman, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Laura Dern.
"Big Little Lies follows the lives of three women and their families living in Monterey, California, who becomes embroiled in a murder mystery. The series explores the themes of motherhood, friendship, marriage, and domestic violence.
