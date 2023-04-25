The five best romantic movies to make your evening perfect
For a date night, it is very important to have the perfect romantic movie that will set the right mood. UAportal has prepared a list of the five best romantic movies released in 2016-2021, which are perfect for a romantic evening.
The star was born
IMDB rating: 7.7
Genre: Drama, Music, Romance
Country: USA
Duration: 2h 16min
Year: 2018
Producer: Bradley Cooper
A Star Is Born won Best Original Song and was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress at the 2019 Academy Awards.
"A Star Is Born is the story of an accomplished musician who falls in love with an aspiring singer and their journey through the music industry together.
Crazy Rich Asians
IMDB rating: 7.3
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Country: USA
Duration: 2 hours
Year: 2018
Producer: John M. Chu
Crazy Rich Asians won the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards for Best Comedy.
Crazy Rich Asians tell the story of a New Yorker who travels to Singapore to attend her boyfriend's wedding, only to find out that he comes from an extremely wealthy family.
To all the boys: Love
IMDB rating: 7.1
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
Country: USA
Duration: 1h 39mins
Year: 2018
Producer: Matt Kaplan
The movie "To All the Boys: Love" won the Best Comedy award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The film tells the story of a high school girl whose secret love letters are discovered and how she deals with the consequences.
The Shape of Water
IMDB rating: 7.3
Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
Country: USA
Duration: 2h 3min
Year: 2017
Produced by: Guillermo del Toro
The Shape of Water won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Design, and Best Original Score at the 2018 Academy Awards.
"The Shape of Water is a fantasy drama that explores the relationship between a mute woman and a humanoid amphibian.
La La Land
IMDB rating: 8.0
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music
Country: USA
Duration: 2h 8min
Year: 2016
Producer: Fred Berger
La La Land won the Best Director, Best Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, and Best Production Design awards at the 2017 Academy Awards.
The movie "La La Land" tells the story of two artists who fell in love with each other while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles.
