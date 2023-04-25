The five best romantic movies to make your evening perfect

For a date night, it is very important to have the perfect romantic movie that will set the right mood. UAportal has prepared a list of the five best romantic movies released in 2016-2021, which are perfect for a romantic evening.

The star was born

IMDB rating: 7.7

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 16min

Year: 2018

Producer: Bradley Cooper

A Star Is Born won Best Original Song and was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress at the 2019 Academy Awards.

"A Star Is Born is the story of an accomplished musician who falls in love with an aspiring singer and their journey through the music industry together.

Crazy Rich Asians

IMDB rating: 7.3

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Country: USA

Duration: 2 hours

Year: 2018

Producer: John M. Chu

Crazy Rich Asians won the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards for Best Comedy.

Crazy Rich Asians tell the story of a New Yorker who travels to Singapore to attend her boyfriend's wedding, only to find out that he comes from an extremely wealthy family.

To all the boys: Love

IMDB rating: 7.1

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 39mins

Year: 2018

Producer: Matt Kaplan

The movie "To All the Boys: Love" won the Best Comedy award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The film tells the story of a high school girl whose secret love letters are discovered and how she deals with the consequences.

The Shape of Water

IMDB rating: 7.3

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 3min

Year: 2017

Produced by: Guillermo del Toro

The Shape of Water won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Design, and Best Original Score at the 2018 Academy Awards.

"The Shape of Water is a fantasy drama that explores the relationship between a mute woman and a humanoid amphibian.

La La Land

IMDB rating: 8.0

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 8min

Year: 2016

Producer: Fred Berger

La La Land won the Best Director, Best Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, and Best Production Design awards at the 2017 Academy Awards.

The movie "La La Land" tells the story of two artists who fell in love with each other while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles.

