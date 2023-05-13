Five best cartoons to help you have fun

UAportal has prepared an article about the most memorable animated films released in the period from 2004 to 2017.

The Secret of Coco

IMDB rating: 8.4

Genre: Cartoons

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 45min

Year: 2017

Producer: Darla K. Anderson

Awards: Oscar for Best Animated Feature, Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Animated Feature, and Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature.

Video of the day

"The Secret of Coco" is a sincere story about a boy named Miguel who dreams of becoming a musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. However, Miguel's family has a centuries-old ban on music, and they do not allow him to follow his passion.

Determined to fulfill his dream, Miguel embarks on a journey to the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, who he believes is the famous musician Ernesto de la Cruz. Along the way, he meets a magical magician named Hector, who helps him discover the truth about his family's past and the importance of following your heart.

The puzzle

IMDB rating: 8.1

Genre: Cartoons

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 35min

Year: 2015

Producer: Jonas Rivera

Awards for the movie: Oscar for Best Animated Feature, Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Animated Feature, and Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature.

"Puzzle" is a unique and mind-blowing film that explores the inner workings of the human mind. The story follows an 11-year-old girl named Riley who moves from the Midwest to San Francisco with her family.

The movie focuses on her emotions - joy, sadness, anger, fear, and disgust - that help her through this difficult transition. When Joy and Sadness become separated from the other emotions, they embark on a perilous journey through Riley's mind to find their way back and restore balance to her emotional state.

Read also: The best sci-fi movies of the decade

Ratatouille

IMDB rating: 8.0

Genre: Cartoons

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 51min

Year: 2007

Producer: Brad Lewis

Awards for the movie: Oscar for Best Animated Feature and BAFTA for Best Animated Feature.

"Ratatouille tells the story of a rat named Remy who dreams of becoming a chef in Paris. Once in the kitchen of a famous restaurant, he teams up with a young chef named Linguini to create culinary masterpieces that will impress both the customers and the restaurant owner. However, they must keep Remy's true identity a secret, as the restaurant's chef has a deep hatred of rats.

Superfamily

IMDB rating: 8.0

Genre: Cartoons

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 55min

Year: 2004

Producer: John Walker

Awards for the movie: Oscar for Best Animated Feature and BAFTA for Best Animated Feature.

"The Incredibles is a thrilling adventure about a family of superheroes forced to hide their powers and live a quiet life in the suburbs. When a powerful villain threatens to destroy the city, the family must come out of retirement and use their unique powers to save the day. Along the way, they learn the true value of family.

Up

IMDB rating: 8.2

Genre: Cartoons

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 36mins

Year: 2009

Producer: Jonas Rivera

Awards for the movie: Oscar for Best Animated Feature and Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature.

"Up is a touching story of adventure and friendship. The story follows a retired balloon salesman, Carl Fredriksson, who sets out to fulfill his lifelong dream of exploring South America. He attaches thousands of helium balloons to his house and embarks on a journey that takes him to an exotic land of adventure and discovery. Along the way, he meets a boy named Russell, who becomes a fellow traveler and teaches him the true meaning of friendship.

Earlier, UAportal prepared a list of the five best comedy films released in the period from 2006 to 2010.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our telegram channel!