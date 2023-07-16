Five best comedy movies of 2006: your stomach will hurt from laughing

UAportal has prepared a list of the best movies that will make you laugh. These films are not only attractive, but have also won critical acclaim and numerous awards.

The Pink Panther

IMDB rating: 5.7

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Family

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 33mins

Year: 2006

Producer: Robert Symonds

In The Pink Panther, Inspector Clouseau is tasked with solving a high-profile murder case involving the theft of the Pink Panther diamond. Due to his clumsiness and awkward manners, he manages to stumble on the way to the truth, which leads to hilarious results.

Scary movie 4

IMDB rating: 5.1

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 23min

Year: 2006

Producer: Craig Mazin

Scary Movie 4 parodies such popular horror films as The Grudge, Saw and The Village. The film follows Cindy Campbell as she tries to save the world from an alien invasion by going through a series of horror movie references and parody scenes.

Click

IMDB rating: 6.4

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 47min

Year: 2006

Producer: Neil H. Moritz

Click tells the story of Michael Newman, a workaholic architect who receives a universal remote control that allows him to control his life. However, he soon realizes that this power has its consequences, and he has to learn to appreciate the present and live life to the fullest.

Nacho Libre

IMDB rating: 5.7

Genre: Comedy, Family, Sports

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 32min

Year: 2006

Producer: Jack Black

Nacho Libre tells the story of Ignacio, a cook in a monastery who dreams of becoming a luchador. He puts on a mask and a cape and becomes a wrestler, but soon finds himself in a difficult situation when he has to face tough opponents. The movie is a funny mix of comedy and sports.

Holiday

IMDB rating: 6.9

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 18min

Year: 2006

Producer: Nancy Meyers

Holiday tells the story of two women who swap houses for the holidays, each looking for a fresh start. As a result, they both find love in unexpected places and learn to embrace the joy of life. The movie is a heartwarming romantic comedy that will not leave you indifferent.

