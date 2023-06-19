Five best movies with Will Smith to watch

Throughout his career, Will Smith has been demonstrating unforgettable images - from exciting sci-fi adventures to heartfelt dramas. UAportal has prepared a list of five must-see movies.

Men in Black

IMDB rating: 7.3/10

Genre: Action, Comedy, Science fiction

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 38min.

Year of production: 1997

Main producer: Walter F. Parkes

In Men in Black, Will Smith stars as Agent Jay, a witty New York City cop recruited by a secret government agency that monitors extraterrestrial activity on Earth. Together with the experienced Agent K, played by Tommy Lee Jones, Jay embarks on an exciting adventure to protect the planet from intergalactic threats.

The Pursuit of Happyness

IMDB rating: 8.0/10

Genre: Biography, Drama

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 57min

Year of production: 2006

Main producer: Will Smith

Based on a true story, The Pursuit of Happyness tells the story of Chris Gardner, played by Will Smith, a salesman and single father who strives to provide a better life for his young son. Faced with homelessness and countless obstacles, Gardner's unwavering resilience and love for his child lead him to take an internship at a prestigious brokerage firm.

I am Legend

IMDB rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Drama, Science fiction, Thriller

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 41min

Year of production: 2007

Main producer: Akiva Goldsman

The post-apocalyptic thriller I Am Legend stars Will Smith as Dr. Robert Neville, who seems to be the last survivor in New York City after a catastrophic virus has wiped out humanity. Alone, except for his faithful dog, Neville tries to find a cure while fighting the terrifying night creatures that now inhabit the city.

Concussion

IMDB rating: 7.1/10

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sports

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 3mins.

Year made: 2015

Executive producer: Ridley Scott

In Concussion, Will Smith plays Dr. Bennett Omalu, a forensic pathologist who discovers a degenerative brain disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in football players. Despite strong opposition from the NFL, Dr. Omalu is committed to drawing public attention to the dangers of repetitive head injuries in sports.

King Richard

IMDB rating: 7.3/10

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sports

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 24mins

Year of production: 2021

Executive producer: Tim White

"King Richard" is a recent biographical drama showcasing the exceptional acting skills of Will Smith. In this inspiring film, Smith plays Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. The film tells the story of Richard's unwavering determination and his relentless pursuit of greatness for his daughters while overcoming the challenges of racism, poverty and the competitive world of professional tennis.

