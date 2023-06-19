Five best movies with Will Smith to watch
Throughout his career, Will Smith has been demonstrating unforgettable images - from exciting sci-fi adventures to heartfelt dramas. UAportal has prepared a list of five must-see movies.
Men in Black
IMDB rating: 7.3/10
Genre: Action, Comedy, Science fiction
Country: USA
Duration: 1h 38min.
Year of production: 1997
Main producer: Walter F. Parkes
In Men in Black, Will Smith stars as Agent Jay, a witty New York City cop recruited by a secret government agency that monitors extraterrestrial activity on Earth. Together with the experienced Agent K, played by Tommy Lee Jones, Jay embarks on an exciting adventure to protect the planet from intergalactic threats.
The Pursuit of Happyness
IMDB rating: 8.0/10
Genre: Biography, Drama
Country: USA
Duration: 1h 57min
Year of production: 2006
Main producer: Will Smith
Based on a true story, The Pursuit of Happyness tells the story of Chris Gardner, played by Will Smith, a salesman and single father who strives to provide a better life for his young son. Faced with homelessness and countless obstacles, Gardner's unwavering resilience and love for his child lead him to take an internship at a prestigious brokerage firm.
Read also: The best sci-fi movies of the decade
I am Legend
IMDB rating: 7.2/10
Genre: Drama, Science fiction, Thriller
Country: USA
Duration: 1h 41min
Year of production: 2007
Main producer: Akiva Goldsman
The post-apocalyptic thriller I Am Legend stars Will Smith as Dr. Robert Neville, who seems to be the last survivor in New York City after a catastrophic virus has wiped out humanity. Alone, except for his faithful dog, Neville tries to find a cure while fighting the terrifying night creatures that now inhabit the city.
Concussion
IMDB rating: 7.1/10
Genre: Biography, Drama, Sports
Country: USA
Duration: 2h 3mins.
Year made: 2015
Executive producer: Ridley Scott
In Concussion, Will Smith plays Dr. Bennett Omalu, a forensic pathologist who discovers a degenerative brain disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in football players. Despite strong opposition from the NFL, Dr. Omalu is committed to drawing public attention to the dangers of repetitive head injuries in sports.
King Richard
IMDB rating: 7.3/10
Genre: Biography, Drama, Sports
Country: USA
Duration: 2h 24mins
Year of production: 2021
Executive producer: Tim White
"King Richard" is a recent biographical drama showcasing the exceptional acting skills of Will Smith. In this inspiring film, Smith plays Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. The film tells the story of Richard's unwavering determination and his relentless pursuit of greatness for his daughters while overcoming the challenges of racism, poverty and the competitive world of professional tennis.
Earlier, UAportal prepared a list of the five best comedy films released between 2006 and 2010.
If you wish to stay updated on the latest news regarding the war and events in Ukraine, you may consider subscribing to our Telegram channel.