Five best alien invasion movies: the plot keeps you in suspense

Films can transport the viewer to other worlds, whether they are fantastic or horribly similar to our own. UAportal has prepared an article that explores the genre of alien invasion films, highlighting five of the best films released between 2010 and 2015.

Skyline

IMDB rating: 4.4/10

Genre: Alien invasion

Country: USA

Duration: 97 minutes

Year: 2010

Producer: Colin Strauss, Greg Strauss

Skyline tells the story of a group of people who find themselves at the center of an alien invasion of Los Angeles. They soon discover that the aliens are abducting people to use as a food source. As the survivors try to find a way to escape, they learn that the aliens' plan is much bigger than they could have ever imagined.

Video of the day

Aliens in the neighborhood

IMDB rating: 6.6/10

Genre: Alien invasion

Country: United Kingdom

Duration: 88 minutes

Year: 2011

Producer: Neera Park, James Wilson

"Aliens in the Neighborhood is a British sci-fi horror comedy about a group of teenagers who defend their South London neighborhood from an alien invasion.

Read also: The best sci-fi movies of the decade

Sea Battle

IMDB rating: 5.8/1

Genre: Alien invasion

Country: USA

Duration: 131 minutes

Year: 2012

Producer: Brian Goldner, Scott Stuber

"Battleship is a sci-fi action movie based on the board game of the same name. The movie tells the story of a navy that defends the Earth from an alien invasion.

Elysium

IMDB rating: 6.6/10

Genre: Alien invasion

Country: USA

Duration: 109 minutes

Year: 2013

Producer: Bill Block, Neill Blomkamp

"Elysium is a science fiction action movie set in a dystopian future where rich people live on the Elysium space station and the rest of humanity lives on the destroyed Earth. The plot centers on a man named Max, who is on a mission to establish equality between the two worlds.

Edge of the Future

IMDB rating: 7.9/10

Genre: Alien invasion

Country: USA

Duration: 113 minutes

Year: 2014

Producer: Erwin Stoff, Tom Lassally

"Edge of Tomorrow is a science fiction action movie about a soldier, William Cage, who is caught in a time loop during a war with an alien race.

We'd like to remind you that many actors and singers decide to undergo plastic surgery because it's often a necessity for them. We've told you about 7 famous men who have corrected their appearance.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!