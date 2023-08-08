5 well-known actors whose voices have brought tremendous success

Voice acting is a challenging profession that has gained immense popularity due to its use in a variety of audio projects such as animated TV shows, films, video games, commercials and audiobooks. These talented individuals have the ability to bring characters to life through their vocal talent, effectively conveying emotions, characters and attitudes that resonate with the audience.

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman is a name that needs no introduction. Known for his captivating performances on both the big screen and in voiceover, Freeman's soothing baritone has become a cult favourite.

His authoritative and calm voice has graced such animated films as The Lego Movie. The Movie, and documentaries such as Birds 2: Journey to the End of the World, War of the Worlds, and Slavery and the Making of America. In particular, his role as "Red" in the film Shawshank Redemption demonstrated his exceptional acting skills as well as his remarkable talent as a storyteller.

Ron Howard

Ron Howard is known primarily as a film and television actor, but he left his mark as a narrator in the popular TV series Arrested Development. Interestingly, Howard came across this role by accident.

Initially, he was a temporary voiceover artist for the series, but during the pilot episode, his voice became the most important element, which led to his further involvement in the series. In the fourth season, Howard even appeared as himself, adding an extra level of intrigue for the audience.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell, known for her on-screen roles, has had a significant impact on the world of voice acting. She voiced her favourite character Anna in the hugely successful films Frozen and Frozen 2.

Interestingly, Bell originally auditioned for the role of Rapunzel in Rapunzel. A Tangled Up Story, but she was rejected in favour of another actress. In addition, she voiced the leading character of the popular TV series Gossip Girl, and also recorded her voice for various video games and shows, demonstrating her versatility in the field of voice acting.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis, who has become synonymous with the character of Meg Griffin in the animated series Family Guy, completes the list. Kunis has been voicing the character since the second season and continues to do so, considering it "the best job in her life". Recording her lines in a makeshift studio in her own closet, she plunged into the role with all her heart, contributing to the show's long-term success.

