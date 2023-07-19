Five interesting facts about Julia Roberts: she set a record and started a book club

Julia Roberts has been a Hollywood icon for decades, known for her breathtaking performances and radiant smile. UAportal has prepared five interesting facts that you may not have known before.

Did you know that Julia comes from an acting family? Her older brother, Eric Roberts, is also a famous actor and has appeared in such popular films as The Dark Knight and The Expendables. Julia and Eric even starred together in the 1996 movie Blood Red.

Roberts has a unique distinction in Hollywood history. She became the first actress to earn $20 million for one role in the 2000 movie Erin Brockovich. This achievement paved the way for other actresses to earn higher salaries in the film industry.

Julia almost got her breakthrough role in the 1990 romantic comedy Pretty Woman. The role was originally written for another actress, but when she didn't materialize, Julia stepped up to the plate and the rest is history. It's hard to imagine anyone else playing the iconic role of Vivian Ward.

The actress is a big supporter of environmental issues. She advocates for water purification initiatives and was even awarded the Global Environmental Citizen Award in 2013 for her efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

