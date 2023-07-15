Five interesting facts about Dwayne Johnson: he played football and is a relative of the famous wrestler

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, known as "The Rock", is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. Thanks to his successful career as a professional wrestler turned actor, Johnson has influenced both the wrestling and Hollywood scenes. UAportal has prepared fascinating insights to shed light on little-known aspects of the cult personality.

Multi-talented background

Dwayne Johnson's talents go far beyond the wrestling ring and the silver screen. Before starting his wrestling career, he managed to play college football.

He played quarterback for the University of Miami team that won the national championship in 1991. This athletic prowess showed his versatility and determination, laying the foundation for his future success.

After finishing his football career, Johnson decided to take up professional wrestling, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. His natural charisma and huge physical presence quickly propelled him to stardom in the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE). It was here that he earned the nickname "The Rock" and became an unforgettable icon in the wrestling world.

An unexpected family connection

While many people are aware of Dwayne Johnson's wrestling pedigree, few know about his surprising family ties to another famous figure in the entertainment industry. Johnson is actually a relative of the famous Canadian actor and former professional wrestler Tommy "The Secret" Lister Jr.

Lister, best known for his role as "Deebo" in the film Friday, is Johnson's cousin. This unexpected family connection adds an intriguing layer to the already fascinating Johnson family legacy.

Overcoming adversity

In his early twenties, he suffered a devastating setback when he was cut from the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. This unexpected turn of events could have shattered his dreams, but Johnson decided not to give up and reinvent himself.

It was this resilience that eventually led him to the world of professional wrestling, where he found his true calling and became known as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Philanthropic activities

He is actively involved in various charitable endeavours, paying special attention to helping children in need. Johnson has collaborated with organisations such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, granting wishes to children battling life-threatening illnesses, and has also supported initiatives aimed at improving education and empowering young people.

An unexpected musical talent

In addition to his achievements in wrestling and acting, Johnson has repeatedly demonstrated his singing talent. He surprised audiences with his vocal abilities in films such as Moana, where he voiced the character of Maui, and his impressive performance of the hit song You're Welcome. This unexpected musical talent further emphasises the versatility of his extraordinary personality.

