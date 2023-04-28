Five movies to help you have the perfect movie night with friends

UAportal has prepared a list of five movies to watch that will surely make your evening with friends unforgettable.

Parasites

IMDB rating: 8.6

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Country: South Korea

Running time: 132 minutes

Year: 2019

Producer: Kwak Sin-ae, Bong Joon-ho

In 2020, Parasites won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

"Parasites is the story of the Kim family, who live in poverty and become involved with the wealthy Park family.

IMDB rating: 7.7

Genre: horror, mystery, thriller

Country: USA

Duration: 104 minutes

Year: 2017

Producer: Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr.

"Get Out won the 2018 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

The film tells the story of a black man named Chris who goes on a weekend trip with his white girlfriend to meet her parents. However, the trip takes a terrifying turn when Chris realizes that something strange is going on in the family.

The Grand Budapest Hotel

IMDB rating: 8.1

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama

Country: USA

Duration: 100 minutes

Year: 2014

Producer: Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Reiles, Jeremy Dawson

The Grand Budapest Hotel won four Academy Awards in 2015 for Best Original Score, Best Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The film is set in the fictional European country of Zubrowka and follows the adventures of the legendary concierge Gustav Eich and his protégé Zero Mustafa.

Social network

IMDB rating: 7.7

Genre: biography, drama

Country: USA

Duration: 120 minutes

Year: 2010

Produced by: Scott Rudin, Dana Brunetti, Michael De Luca, Cian Chafin

In 2011, The Social Network won three Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Editing.

The film tells the story of the founding of Facebook and the conflicts that arise between its founders.

The Joker

IMDB rating: 8.4

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Country: USA

Duration: 122 minutes

Year: 2019

Producer: Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

In 2020, The Joker won two Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Original Score. The film tells the story of the origin of the iconic Batman villain, the Joker.

