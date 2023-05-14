Five movies to watch with your kids

UAportal has prepared a selection of five movies that are ideal for watching with children, released between 2010 and 2015. In addition, the article contains a detailed description of the plot of each movie.

The Secret World of Arrietty

IMDB rating: 7.6/10

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Family

Country: Japan

Duration: 94 minutes

Year: 2010

Producer: Toshio Suzuki

Nominated for the Japanese Academy Award for Best Animation of the Year

"Arrietty's Secret World is the story of a tiny family living under the floorboards of a suburban house. Arrietty, a little girl from this family, befriends a human boy who has moved into the house. Together they face challenges and learn about the differences between their two worlds.

The Time Keeper

IMDB rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Drama, Adventure, Family

Country: USA

Duration: 126 minutes

Year: 2011

Producer: Johnny Depp

The film won five Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography and Best Visual Effects.

Hugo is an orphan living at a train station in Paris. He befriends a girl and a man who owns a toy shop at the station. Hugo's curiosity leads him to uncover a secret about the man's past, which leads them both on an exciting adventure.

The Jungle Book

IMDB rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Drama, Adventure, Family

Country: USA

Duration: 106 minutes

Year: 2016

Producer: Jon Favreau

The film won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects

"The Jungle Book" is a remake of the classic Disney cartoon. The film tells the story of Mowgli, a boy raised by wolves who sets out on a journey to discover his place in the world. Along the way, he meets many animals and is forced to confront the villainous tiger.

The Adventures of Paddington

IMDB rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Country: United Kingdom

Duration: 95 minutes

Year: 2014

Producer: David Gaiman

The film was nominated for two BAFTA awards, including Best British Film

Paddington is a bear cub from Peru who comes to London in search of a new home. He is taken in by the Brown family, but they soon learn that a taxidermist has plans to stuff Paddington and put him on display. The Brown family must join forces to protect their new friend from harm.

Lego. The Movie

IMDB rating: 7.7/10

Genre: Animation, action, adventure

Country: USA

Duration: 100 minutes

Year: 2014

Producer: Dan Lin

The cartoon was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song

"Lego. The Movie" is a humorous and exciting adventure that tells the story of Emmett, an ordinary Lego Minifigure. Emmett mistakenly turns out to be the key to saving the Lego universe and joins a group of heroes to prevent an evil tyrant from gluing it together.

