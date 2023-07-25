The world of cinema is full of magical stories that take us to another dimension. UAportal has collected the most popular fantasy films released between 2010 and 2015.

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2"

IMDB rating: 8.1;

Genre: Fantasy;

Country: United Kingdom, United States;

Duration: 2h 10mins;

Year: 2011;

Producer: David Heyman

In the final installment of the film series, Harry, Ron and Hermione embark on a journey to destroy all remaining Horcruxes and finally defeat Voldemort. The battle between good and evil reaches its climax at Hogwarts as the trio fights for their lives and the fate of the wizarding world.

Video of the day

"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey"

IMDB rating: 7.8;

Genre: Fantasy, adventure;

Country: USA, New Zealand;

Duration: 2h 49mins;

Year: 2012;

Producer: Peter Jackson;

Based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien, The Hobbit tells the story of Bilbo Baggins, who sets out on a journey with a group of dwarves to reclaim his homeland from the dragon called Smaug. The protagonist faces various obstacles and dangers on his way, including Gollum and the terrible orcs.

"Malificent"

IMDB rating: 7.0;

Genre: Fantasy;

Country: USA;

Duration: 1h 37min;

Year: 2014;

Producer: Joe Roth;

This adaptation of the classic fairy tale "Sleeping Beauty" tells the backstory of the villain Maleficent and shows why she became the person we know today. The film adds depth and color to the classic fairy tale, as it reveals the tragic past of the main character.

"The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader"

IMDB rating: 6.3;

Genre: Fantasy, action movie;

Country: USA, UK;

Duration: 1h 53mins;

Year: 2010;

Producer: Mark Johnson

This is the third film in the Chronicles of Narnia series, which tells the story of the Pevensie siblings and their cousin Eustace, who, together with King Caspian, set out to find the seven lost lords of Narnia. On their way, they meet magical creatures and face various difficulties.

"The Secret World of Arrietty"

IMDB rating: 7.6;

Genre: Fantasy, cartoons;

Country: Japan;

Duration: 1h 34mins;

Year: 2010;

Producer: Toshio Suzuki

This animated film by Studio Ghibli tells the story of Arrietty, a tiny girl who lives with her family in the basement of a human house. When a human boy named Sho discovers their existence, the protagonist's life changes forever as she learns about the outside world and all the dangers it can bring.

Earlier, UaPortal recommended a selection of the best adventure movies.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!