John Travolta is a Hollywood icon, known for his acting and dancing skills in films such as Grease and Saturday Night Fever. While most people are familiar with his work on the big screen, there are some lesser-known facts about the actor that are no less intriguing. UAportal has prepared a list of five interesting facts about John Travolta.

John is a certified pilot and aviation enthusiast. He has been flying since he was a teenager and even owns his own Boeing 707. He has also done commercial flights and was once an ambassador for Qantas Airlines.

Travolta is a big fan of Scientology and has been a member of the church for over 40 years. He is an active advocate of the religion and believes that it has helped him through some difficult times in his life.

John is a talented musician and has released several albums over the years. He is passionate about music and has even performed some of his own songs in movies such as Grease and Pulp Fiction.

Travolta dropped out of high school. Despite his incredible success, John Travolta dropped out of high school in 10th grade. He struggled with dyslexia and found it difficult to keep up with his studies. Instead, he took up acting.

John is a polyglot and speaks several languages fluently, including Italian and Spanish. He has used his language skills in some of his movies, such as when he spoke Italian in the movie Be Cool.

