5 children of stars who became more famous than their parents: talent is in their blood

The children of famous parents often suffer from enormous social pressure because they are representatives of their celebrity family. However, sometimes the offspring can exceed expectations by paving a unique path to their own success. UaPortal tells you about five celebrities who have become more famous than their popular relatives.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is an American actress, fashion model, director, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She has also won two Academy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards. Few people know that Jolie inherited her artistic skills from her parents, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. However, her life changed after her parents divorced. While Jon continued his career, winning an Oscar and three Golden Globes, Marshalline moved to New York with Angelina and her older brother James, nurturing her daughter's unfulfilled dreams and fuelling her passion for art.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth is the daughter of Hollywood stars Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner. While her father was working as a director on one TV series, her mother was enchanting the audience with her performance in another. Gwyneth's exceptional talent earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Shakespeare in Love. Surpassing the success of her relatives, she won an Oscar and an Emmy.

Miley Cyrus

The singer's father is Billy Cyrus, a well-known country musician in the United States who played a key role in Miley's career. She gained worldwide fame when she played an American schoolgirl in the TV series Hannah Montana. Miley's mother, Tish Finley, also contributed to her success as a producer of the film The Last Song, which showcased the future star's talent alongside her former partner, actor Liam Hemsworth.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson, who is known for her participation in the sensational Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, was born into a family of celebrities. Her mother, Melanie Griffith, is a Golden Globe winner, Emmy and Oscar nominee. It was during her teenage years, at the age of 14, that Dakota met her future stepfather, actor Don Johnson. While Melanie took part in significant projects after plastic surgery, Dakota made a name for herself by starring in the film adaptation of an erotic novel.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, known for her role as Rachel Green in the TV series Friends, comes from an acting family: her parents are American actor of Greek descent John Aniston and Nancy Doe. Although Jennifer's mother started her career with the TV series The Wild, Wild West, she eventually left the film world. Meanwhile, John has gained recognition for such shows as Mad Men and Gilmore Girls, which has had a significant impact on his daughter's career.

