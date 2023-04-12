Simple methods will help to clean the microwave oven

UAportal has prepared several simple ways to clean a microwave oven that will help you save time and effort in your daily routine. Cleaning your microwave oven is often overlooked, but it is an important part of keeping your home clean and healthy.

Use vinegar and water

Vinegar is a natural cleaner that can be used to clean many areas of the home, including the microwave. To clean your microwave oven with vinegar and water, follow these simple steps:

1. Mix equal parts vinegar and water in a microwave-safe bowl.

2. Place the bowl in the microwave and heat for 5-10 minutes until the mixture boils and the glass steams.

3. Carefully remove the bowl from the microwave and wipe the inside with a clean cloth.

The steam from the vinegar and water mixture will loosen any dirt or stains inside the microwave, making them easier to remove. This method can also be used to remove any stale microwave odors.

Use baking soda and water

Another natural cleaning agent that you can use to clean your microwave oven is baking soda. To clean your microwave with baking soda and water, follow these steps:

1. Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda with 1 cup of water in a microwave-safe bowl.

2. Place the bowl in the microwave and heat it for 7-10 minutes, until the mixture begins to boil and steam appears.

3. Carefully remove the bowl from the microwave and wipe the inside with a clean cloth.

Baking soda will help remove any stubborn stains or dirt from the inside of the microwave.

Use lemon and water

To clean your microwave with lemon and water, follow these simple steps:

1. Cut a lemon in half and squeeze the juice into a microwave-safe bowl. Add 1 cup of water to the bowl.

2. Put the bowl in the microwave oven and heat it for 10 minutes so that the water boils and its surface is covered with steam.

3. Carefully remove the bowl from the microwave and wipe the inside with a dry cloth.

The acid in the lemon juice will help remove any stubborn stains or dirt from the inside of the microwave.

