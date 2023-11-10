UAportal has prepared a list of tips and methods for maintaining a clean environment for upholstered furniture. Let's take a look at cleaning methods that will help remove dust from furniture.

Lint roller

To quickly and easily remove dust from upholstered furniture, you can use a lint roller. By simply rolling the sticky adhesive sheet over the surface of the furniture, you can effectively collect all the settled dust particles. The dust will stick to the adhesive, and the furniture will look clean and dust-free with minimal effort.

Vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment

For a more thorough dusting of upholstered furniture, use a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment. Attach the brush to the nozzle of the vacuum cleaner and run it over the entire surface of the furniture, paying special attention to seams, crevices, and corners where dust tends to accumulate.

Specialty products or vinegar

We recommend using a specialized fabric cleaner or creating a natural alternative by mixing equal parts water and vinegar in a spray bottle. Lightly spray the mixture on the upholstery and gently brush it in a circular motion with a soft-bristled brush. This process effectively removes dust and stubborn stains, restoring a fresh look to the furniture and extending its service life.

