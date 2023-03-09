Weather forecast in Kyiv for 9 March: wind will be cold

UAportal has prepared a detailed weather forecast for 9 March in Kyiv. This forecast is based on the data provided by weather.com.

The day will start with a cool morning, the air temperature will range from +5 to +12 degrees Celsius, it will feel +5 degrees Celsius. It will be cloudy throughout the day, which will increase the coolness of the air.

North-westerly wind of 5.3 m/s will also contribute to the cooling and bring periodic gusts of wind throughout the day. Humidity is expected to remain at 67%.

When choosing clothes, it is better to wear warm layers, such as a light jacket or sweater, as well as a hat and gloves. Daylight hours start at 6:26 am and end at 5:51 pm.

There is little chance of rain or snow at this time, but you should prepare for possible temperature changes due to windy conditions.

