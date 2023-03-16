Weather forecast in Kyiv for March 17: cold weather returns

UAportal has prepared a detailed weather forecast for Kyiv for March 17. According to the data provided by weather.com, the minimum air temperature is expected to reach +3°C and the maximum +1°C; the air temperature will be +1°C.

In addition, wind speeds of 6.3 m/s from the north-west and humidity of 51% are forecast.

Kyiv residents should expect mostly cloudy skies, with light snow in some areas throughout the day. Low temperatures mean that it may be colder than usual in Kyiv.

Sunrise in Kyiv is around 6:08 am and sunset is around 6:04 pm.

