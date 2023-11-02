UAportal will tell you about creative methods of opening wine bottles without a corkscrew. From the use of household items to unique techniques, learn how to enjoy your favorite drink even when you don't have a corkscrew.

Daily video

Use a screw and hammer

One way to open wine without a corkscrew is with a screw and hammer. Start by screwing the screw into the cork. Leave part of the screw sticking out. Then, using the back of the hammer, pull the cork out.

Read also: How to choose a quality wine: top 6 tips

Push through the cork

If you don't have a corkscrew, another option is to push the cork into the bottle. Start by removing the foil from the cork. Using the handle of a spoon, press down on the cork until it pushes inside the neck of the bottle. Keep pressing until the cork is completely submerged in the wine.

Use a shoe and a wall

Another method is to use a shoe and a wall. Place the bottom of the wine bottle inside the shoe. Holding the shoe and the neck of the bottle, evenly strike the wall with the heel of the shoe to gradually push the cork out.

Remove the cork with a wrench

If you have a set of keys at hand, they can serve as a makeshift corkscrew. Insert the key into the cork until most of it is submerged. Hold on to the neck of the bottle and use the key as a lever to gently pull the cork out.

To recap, we have already written about how to choose a quality cheese.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!