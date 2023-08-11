Advantages and disadvantages of green tea: accelerates metabolism and promotes weight loss

Green tea is a favorite drink of many people. UAportal shares its advantages and disadvantages to help you choose the best product.

Benefits of drinking green tea

Rich in antioxidants

Green tea is rich in powerful antioxidants like catechins which help protect the body. These substances reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart problems and some types of cancer. Therefore, regular consumption of green tea can strengthen the immune system and improve general health.

Accelerates metabolism and promotes weight loss

The catechins found in green tea accelerate fat burning and improve insulin sensitivity, making it a great drink for those looking to lose weight. In addition, tea contains caffeine, which can temporarily increase energy levels and improve physical performance.

Supports brain health

The combination of caffeine and the amino acid L-theanine contained in green tea can have a positive effect on brain function. In particular, it will improve concentration, attention and alertness, as well as promote relaxation and reduce anxiety. Regular consumption of green tea reduces the risk of cognitive decline and the likelihood of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Disadvantages of drinking green tea

Caffeine content

Excessive consumption of the drink can lead to tremors, rapid heartbeat and difficulty sleeping. If you have an increased sensitivity to caffeine, then buy green tea without its content.

Digestive problems

Tea contains tannins that prevent the absorption of iron and other minerals in the body. In addition, some people may experience digestive problems such as indigestion or heartburn when consuming the drink on an empty stomach. Therefore, it is recommended to enjoy green tea with meals to minimize these potential side effects.

Interaction with medicines

Green tea contains compounds that can interact with certain medications. For example, catechins inhibit the absorption of some drugs like beta-blockers and blood thinners. If you are taking any medications, be sure to consult your doctor before adding this drink to your daily diet.

