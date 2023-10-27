Advantages and disadvantages of induction cookers: what you need to know

Induction cookers are becoming more and more popular in modern kitchens due to their features and advantages, but they also have disadvantages. From increased efficiency and precise temperature control to specific requirements and associated costs, UAportal will tell you about the main pros and cons of induction cookers.

Advantages of induction cookers:

Fast and efficient cooking. Induction cookers have the ability to heat up quickly, as they directly heat the cookware in which the food is being prepared.

Precise temperature control. These cookers provide precise temperature control for delicate recipes that require special heat.

Safety features. Induction hobs have built-in safety features that keep the hob cool and prevent overheating.

Disadvantages of induction cookers:

Specialized cookware. Induction cookers require special magnetic cookware, such as cast iron or stainless steel.

Higher initial cost. Induction cookers may have a higher initial cost due to their advanced technology and features.

Noise and vibration. Some users may not be comfortable with a little noise or vibration when using induction cooktops.

