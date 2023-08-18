Advantages and disadvantages of acupuncture: when to do the procedure

Acupuncture has become popular as an additional therapy for various diseases, involving the insertion of thin needles into certain points on the body that stimulate healing and restore overall balance. UAportal tells about the advantages and disadvantages of this procedure.

Benefits of acupuncture

Natural pain relief

By stimulating certain points on the body, you can relieve your pain caused by various ailments, including migraines, arthritis, back pain, etc. By the way, this therapy is also popular with those who prefer non-medical approaches to treatment.

Reducing stress

Acupuncture is effective in reducing stress and promoting relaxation. The insertion of fine needles into specific points on the body helps to stimulate the release of endorphins, which improve mood and are also natural painkillers. As a result, you will feel calm and have a better state of health

A holistic approach to health

Acupuncture is based on the concept of balancing the body's energy flow. By acting on certain points, specialists aim to restore the balance of Qi, which is believed to be essential for maintaining overall health.

Disadvantages of acupuncture

Potential side effects

Although acupuncture is generally safe when performed by a qualified and licensed practitioner, there are potential side effects that you should be aware of. These include minor bruising or bleeding at the needle sites, temporary pain and dizziness. In rare cases, more serious complications such as infections or organ damage can also occur.

Lack of scientific research

Although acupuncture has been practiced for thousands of years, there is still limited scientific evidence to support its effectiveness. Some studies have shown positive results for certain conditions, while others have found no significant difference between acupuncture and placebo.

Time and financial costs

This procedure often requires several sessions to achieve the desired results. This can be time-consuming and requires considerable financial outlay. Moreover, it is difficult to find a qualified and reputable specialist near your place of residence.

