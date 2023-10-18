The new DJI Osmo Pocket 3 camera has been released: what do we know about it

In a world of constantly evolving technology, photo and video enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the latest innovations. Three years after the release of the very popular DJI Pocket 2 compact camera, DJI is back with a big update - the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. This new iteration promises to push the limits of what a compact camera can do.

One of the most interesting improvements in the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is the use of a 1-inch camera sensor. This advancement marks a significant leap in image quality, especially in challenging low-light conditions. It is a game changer for both amateur and professional cinematographers, promising sharper and more vivid footage.

For videographers, the Pocket 3 offers the ability to record 4K video at 120 frames per second. This is a significant improvement over the previous Pocket 2 model, doubling the frame rate and delivering smoother, more cinematic motion. Cinematographers will appreciate the added flexibility it gives in post-production.

Color correction enthusiasts will be thrilled to know that the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is equipped with 10-bit D-Log M color mode. It means greater color depth and a dynamic range, giving videographers more control over the end result.

In terms of usability, DJI has added a new 2-inch flip-up display to the Pocket 3, making framing and reviewing shots easier than ever. The 3-axis stabilization system ensures stable shooting even in the most challenging shooting conditions. In addition, three built-in microphones ensure high-quality stereo sound.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is scheduled to be officially launched on October 25. With these impressive upgrades, it will become a must-have tool for creators looking to capture the world in stunning detail and clarity.

