The benefits and harms of chewing gum: what you need to know

UAportal will tell you about the real advantages and disadvantages of chewing gum. From improving concentration and oral health to the potential risks of jaw and digestive problems, learn everything you need to know about chewing gum and its health effects.

Daily video

Benefits of chewing gum:

Freshens breath. Chewing gum stimulates the production of saliva, which helps flush out the bacteria that causes bad breath, resulting in fresher breath.

Improves attention and concentration. Chewing gum increases blood flow to the brain, improving cognitive function, alertness and concentration.

Reduces stress. The rhythmic movements of the jaw while chewing gum can help reduce anxiety, promote relaxation and distract you from stressful situations.

Read also: How to remove gum from hair without scissors

Disadvantages of chewing gum:

Dental problems. Chewing gum, especially sweet gum, can promote tooth decay and, since sugar feeds the bacteria in your mouth, cause plaque buildup and cause harm.

Jaw pain. Excessive gum chewing can strain the muscles and joints of the jaw, leading to pain and potential TMJ problems.

Digestive problems. Swallowing excessive amounts of gum containing certain artificial sweeteners can cause digestive problems. Gum is not digested and can cause intestinal blockage if consumed in large quantities.

Recall, earlier we told you how long you can chew gum.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !