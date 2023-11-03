Get more likes: tips for perfect selfies

UAportal has prepared tips to help you take quality selfies with ease. Learn how to create photos that will emphasize your unique beauty and collect more likes on your social media profiles.

Capture your best side

Find the angle that best suits your facial features. Experiment with different poses to showcase the best side of your face. These techniques will improve the overall look of your selfies and give you confidence in front of the camera.

Lighting to enhance your selfies

Make use of natural light by standing by a window or going outside. This will help achieve a soft, pleasing effect. Say goodbye to harsh artificial lighting and congratulate the radiant, natural glow in your selfies.

Experiment with filters and editing tools

After taking selfies, don't be afraid to improve them with filters and editing tools. They can help you improve color, adjust brightness, and give your photo a professional look.

However, be careful not to edit and disfigure the image. Aim for a natural and authentic look that reflects real beauty.

Confidence

Above all, the key to perfect selfies is confidence. Embrace your unique features and express yourself with pride. Don't compare yourself to others or strive for unrealistic perfection. Remember that a sincere smile and a positive mood always attract more swearing and admiration.

