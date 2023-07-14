Is it good to sleep with multiple pillows: superstitions and scientific explanations

Sleep is an integral part of our daily lives, and the way we stay awake can sometimes be accompanied by superstitions. UAportal has prepared a detailed overview of superstitions related to the number of pillows used during sleep.

Origin

It is believed that the number of pillows a person sleeps on can affect their dreams, health, and general well-being. This belief reflects the connection between the physical and spiritual worlds, and pillows are a conduit between them.

Explanation of superstitions from the mystical and occult side

Extra pillows are believed to create a barrier or protection against negative energy or perfume that may be present during the night. By using multiple pillows, you can create a sense of comfort and security, contributing to a peaceful and restful sleep.

Explaining superstitions from a logical and scientific perspective

From a logical and scientific perspective, this superstition can be seen as a reflection of the belief that the correct sleeping position is necessary to maintain proper spinal alignment and prevent discomfort or pain. Using multiple pillows provides better support and can help reduce strain on the neck, shoulders and back. This can lead to better sleep quality and a reduced risk of waking up feeling stiff or sore.

