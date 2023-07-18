Personal data stolen online: what to do and how to protect yourself

With the increasing number of online transactions and personal information stored in various databases, the risk of becoming a victim of identity theft is higher than ever. If you suspect that your identity has been stolen, it is crucial that you take immediate action to protect yourself and mitigate potential losses. We will provide you with practical advice on what to do if you find yourself in this unpleasant situation.

First of all, it is important to stay calm and act quickly. The sooner you act, the more likely you are to minimise the consequences of identity theft. Here are five basic steps to follow if you suspect your identity has been stolen:

Contact law enforcement:

As soon as you suspect that your identity has been compromised, report the incident to your local law enforcement authorities. They will help you take the necessary steps to file a police report, which is crucial to registering the theft.

Notify financial institutions:

Contact your bank, credit card company, and any other financial institutions where you have accounts. Inform them of the situation and ask them to freeze or monitor your accounts. This will help prevent unauthorised transactions and provide an extra layer of security.

Keep an eye on your credit reports:

Regularly check your credit reports from the major credit bureaus - Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Look for any suspicious activity, such as unfamiliar accounts or inquiries. If you notice anything out of the ordinary, report it to the credit bureaus immediately and request a fraud alert or credit freeze.

Change passwords and secure your accounts:

Update passwords for all of your online accounts, especially those associated with financial institutions, email and social media. Choose strong, unique passwords and use two-factor authentication whenever possible. In addition, be wary of phishing attempts, do not click on suspicious links, and do not provide personal information over email or phone.

Seek professional help if necessary:

If the identity theft has caused significant financial or legal consequences, contact an attorney who specialises in such cases. They can provide guidance and help you navigate the recovery process.

