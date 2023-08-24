He sings and practices Buddhism: five facts about Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal is a famous actor who fascinates audiences with his talent and versatility on the big screen. Here are some little-known facts about Jake Gyllenhaal, including his diverse interests and intriguing experiences.

Early start in the industry

Gyllenhaal's acting career began at a young age. His father was a film director and his mother was a screenwriter, so it was almost inevitable that he would enter the world of cinema. After making his debut in the film City Dudes, he later gained recognition for his portrayal of a troubled teenager in Donnie Darko. Since then, Gyllenhaal has continued to impress audiences with his performances in such acclaimed films as The Marines, The Bubble Boy, Life, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Hidden talents and hobbies

Apart from acting, the actor has hidden talents and hobbies. He is passionate about woodworking and cooking, even participating in a cooking show with his mother and sister in the 90s. Although he remains private about his personal life, he recently surprised fans by sharing his aspirations to start a family.

Summer jobs and unique experience

When he was a teenager, his parents encouraged him to take summer jobs so that he could support himself and develop his creative potential. He worked as a lifeguard and waiter at a family friend's restaurant. An interesting incident from his time as a lifeguard is that he saved a man who was stung by a jellyfish using an unconventional method - he urinated on the affected area to counteract the bite.

A multifaceted performer

Gyllenhaal's talents are not limited to acting, but his singing talent was revealed only after his theatrical debut in the play This Is Our Youth. Later, he demonstrated his vocal abilities in the Broadway musical Sunday in the Park with George. This discovery underlined Gyllenhaal's versatility as an actor and singer, further cementing his status as a multi-talented performer.

Exploring spirituality and transformation

Gyllenhaal's curiosity led him to explore various aspects of life, including spirituality. He and his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, attended Buddhist classes taught by Uma Thurman's father during their college years. Although the actor does not consider himself a practising Buddhist, Gyllenhaal does do yoga from time to time.

In addition, his dedication to his craft is evident in his physical transformations for roles. He went through significant weight changes, losing 30 pounds for his role in Nightcrawler and then gaining muscle for his role as a boxer in Lefty.

