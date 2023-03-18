Best comedies to make your evening fun
UAportal has prepared a list of the best comedies released between 2004 and 2010. These films were selected based on their IMDB rating, with all selections having a score of 6.5 or higher.
Napoleon Dynamite
IMDB rating: 7.4
Genre: Comedy
Country: USA, Length: 1h 35min, Year: 2004,
Producer: Jared Hess.
This cult classic follows the adventures of an awkward teenager as he navigates the ups and downs of school life in rural Idaho.
Hot Fuzz
IMDB rating: 7.9
Genre: Action / Comedy
Country: United Kingdom, Length: 2h 1min, Year: 2007
Producer: Edgar Wright
Hot Fuzz is a British action comedy starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as two police officers who uncover a sinister conspiracy in their small town.
Kung Fu Panda
IMDB rating: 8
Genre: Animation / Comedy / Family
Country: USA, Length: 1h 32min, Year: 2008
Producer: John Stevenson.
This animated film tells the story of Po the panda, who embarks on an incredible journey to become a kung fu master and save his beloved Valley of Light from danger.
The Hangover
IMDB rating: 7.7
Genre: Comedy
Country: USA, Length: 1h 40min, Year: 2009
Producer: Todd Phillips
This hilarious comedy follows four friends as they try to piece together the events of their wild night in Las Vegas after waking up with no memory of what happened the night before.
In Bruges
IMDB rating 8.0
Genre: Comedy / Crime / Drama
Country: UK / Belgium, Length: 1h 47min, Year: 2008,
Producer: Martin McDonagh.
In Bruges is an unusual black comedy in which Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson play the roles of two hitmen sent to hide in Belgium while they wait for further instructions from their boss in London.
