Best comedies to make your evening fun

UAportal has prepared a list of the best comedies released between 2004 and 2010. These films were selected based on their IMDB rating, with all selections having a score of 6.5 or higher.

Napoleon Dynamite

IMDB rating: 7.4

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA, Length: 1h 35min, Year: 2004,

Producer: Jared Hess.

This cult classic follows the adventures of an awkward teenager as he navigates the ups and downs of school life in rural Idaho.

Video of the day

Hot Fuzz

IMDB rating: 7.9

Genre: Action / Comedy

Country: United Kingdom, Length: 2h 1min, Year: 2007

Producer: Edgar Wright

Hot Fuzz is a British action comedy starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as two police officers who uncover a sinister conspiracy in their small town.

Read also: Action films that will blow your mind

Kung Fu Panda

IMDB rating: 8

Genre: Animation / Comedy / Family

Country: USA, Length: 1h 32min, Year: 2008

Producer: John Stevenson.

This animated film tells the story of Po the panda, who embarks on an incredible journey to become a kung fu master and save his beloved Valley of Light from danger.

The Hangover

IMDB rating: 7.7

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA, Length: 1h 40min, Year: 2009

Producer: Todd Phillips

This hilarious comedy follows four friends as they try to piece together the events of their wild night in Las Vegas after waking up with no memory of what happened the night before.

In Bruges

IMDB rating 8.0

Genre: Comedy / Crime / Drama

Country: UK / Belgium, Length: 1h 47min, Year: 2008,

Producer: Martin McDonagh.

In Bruges is an unusual black comedy in which Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson play the roles of two hitmen sent to hide in Belgium while they wait for further instructions from their boss in London.

Earlier, UAportal told about 7 famous actors who were changed by plastic surgery. The stars went under the surgeon's knife and not every one of them was satisfied with the result.

If you want to get the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!