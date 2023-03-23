A selection of the best action films from 2010 to 2015: a must-see

UAportal has prepared a selection of the best action films from 2010 to 2015. Fans of extreme films will definitely find something interesting here.

The Avengers

IMDB rating: 8.1

Genre: action, adventure

Country: USA. Duration: 143 min. Year: 2012

Directed by Joss Whedon

The Avengers is one of the most successful superhero movie franchises. It tells the story of a team of superheroes, such as Iron Man, Captain America and Thor, who join forces to save the world from destruction. The movie was highly praised for its visual effects and exciting action sequences.

Skyfall

IMDB rating: 7.8

Genre: action

Country: UK. Duration: 143 min. Year: 2012

Directed by Sam Mendes

Skyfall is the 23rd James Bond film and one of the most successful parts of the franchise to date. The film tells the story of Bond, who returns to save MI6 after an attack by a cyber-terrorist organization called Quantum. The movie was highly praised for its stunning action sequences and excellent performances by Daniel Craig and Judi Dench.

Inception

IMDB rating: 8.8

Genre: Action, Science fiction

Country: USA; Duration: 148 min. ; Year: 2010

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Inception is a high-profile sci-fi thriller about a team of thieves who can penetrate people's dreams and extract secrets from them using advanced technology. The film was highly praised for its complex storyline and stunning visuals, which set it apart from other similar films of the time.

Mad Max: Fury Road

IMDB Rating: 8.1

Genre: action, science fiction

Country: Australia. Duration: 120 min. Year: 2015

Directed by George Miller

Mad Max: Fury Road is considered one of the best post-apocalyptic films ever made. It tells the story of Mad Max, who, together with Emperor Furiosa, fights against a despotic ruler in an attempt to free his people from enslavement. The movie was highly praised for its intense action and impressive visuals, which set it apart from other similar films of the time.

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

IMDB rating: 7.5

Genre: action, spy, thriller

Country: USA, China, Great Britain, France, Czech Republic. Duration: 131 min. Year: 2015

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation is the sequel to the famous spy franchise with Tom Cruise, where he plays Ethan Hunt, who is on a mission to destroy Syndicate, a powerful terrorist organization, which is trying to wreak havoc around the world. The film received positive reviews for its exciting action scenes and the excellent performances of Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust in this movie.

