List of the best dramatic films: holding back tears will be difficult

UAportal has prepared a selection of the best dramatic films released between 2007 and 2015. All films have the highest IMDB ratings.

1. The Fault In Our Stars

IMDB rating: 8,2

Genre: Drama, Romance

Country: USA; Length: 126 minutes; Year: 2014

Producer: Vic Godfrey.

Blame the Stars tells the story of two teenagers with cancer who fall in love after meeting at a support group. Despite the fatal diagnosis, they try to make the most of the time they have together and find solace in each other's suffering. The film is filled with heartbreaking moments as well as lighthearted ones, making it an emotional rollercoaster ride from start to finish.

2. Me Before You

IMDB rating 7.7

Genre: Melodrama

Country: United Kingdom, Length: 110 minutes, Year: 2016

Producer: Sue Baden-Powell

Me Before You tells the story of Louise Clarke and Will Traynor during their six months together before Will's death due to illness. Lou works as Will's carer, but soon realises that she has much more to offer him than just physical care. Their friendship grows stronger every day, helping them to cope with difficult situations, but also allowing them to discover what true happiness looks like when they are surrounded by love rather than fear or sadness.

3. Atonement

IMDB Rating 7.8

Genre Drama

Country United Kingdom; Running time 123 minutes; Year 2007

Produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner

Based on the novel of the same name by Ian McEwan, Atonement tells a gripping story spanning several decades, centred on a young girl's life-destroying lie. The film stars James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, Saoirse Ronan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Romola Garai, Vanessa Redgrave and others. This terrifying drama is filled with strong acting performances that tug at your heartstrings, leaving you breathless by the end of the film.

4. Amour

IMDB Rating 8

Genre Drama

France/Austria/Germany; Length 127 minutes; Year 2012

Produced by Margaret Menegoz

This French drama directed by Michael Haneke won Best Foreign Language Film at both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards. The film tells the story of an elderly couple whose relationship is put to the test when Anne (played by Emmanuelle Riva) suffers a stroke that paralyses her right side, and Georges (played by Jean Louis Trentignan) takes care of her without any help from anyone. The film doesn't have a happy ending, but it shows us how strong the bond between two people can be when they face a difficult situation like this.

5. Blue Valentine

IMDB Rating 7.4

Genre Drama/Romance

Country: USA; Running time: 112 minutes: Year: 2010

Produced by: Jamie Patricof and Lynette Howell Taylor

Starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams, this beautiful drama follows Dean and Cindy as they navigate a tumultuous marriage through various ups and downs until one day everything changes dramatically due to unfavourable circumstances that lead to a breakup, despite the fact that they still love each other deeply. This film gives us hope that true love exists, even if life sometimes becomes difficult for everyone involved, but also warns us of the consequences that our decisions can lead to, no matter how hard we try to avoid them.

