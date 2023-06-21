UAportal has prepared a wide list of great detective movies that will definitely make you think. These cinematic masterpieces captivated the audience with their fascinating plot, intriguing characters, and exciting twists and turns.

City of Secrets

IMDB rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Detective

Country of production: Australia

Duration: 1 hour 57 minutes

Year of production: 2020

Producer: Bruna Papandrea

Federal agent Aaron Falk returns to a small Australian town hit by drought to attend the funeral of his childhood friend who is believed to have committed suicide. As Aaron delves into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, he uncovers long-buried secrets and confronts a society on the brink of war. Guided by his instincts and haunted by the past, Aaron tries to fight against time to uncover the truth.

Disappearance

IMDB rating: 6.2/10

Genre: Detective

Country of production: USA

Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Year of production: 2020

Executive producer: Christopher Kim

When a girl goes missing while on a family camping trip, parents Paul and Wendy launch a fierce search, aided by Sheriff Baker. As the investigation deepens, dark secrets and ulterior motives surface, testing the limits of trust and unraveling a web of deceit. In pursuit of the real facts, it is necessary to uncover the truth about the missing person before it is too late.

The Woman in the Window

IMDB rating: 5.7/10

Genre: Detective

Country of production: USA

Duration: 1 hour 40 minutes

Year of production: 2021

Executive producer: Scott Rudin

Dr. Hannah Fox, a psychologist who suffers from agoraphobia, spends her days observing the world from her New York apartment. When she witnesses a horrific crime in her neighbor's house, her life takes a terrifying turn. As Anna continues to investigate, her grip on reality begins to crumble, blurring the lines between truth and illusion.

The Snowman

IMDB rating: 5.1/10

Genre: Detective

Country of production: United Kingdom

Duration: 1 hour 59 minutes

Year made: 2017

Executive producer: TimBevan Jones

In the chilling landscape of Norway, detective Harry Hole is assigned to investigate a series of gruesome murders in which the killer leaves behind a snowman as a chilling calling card. As Harry delves deeper into the case, he realizes that he is up against a cunning and elusive serial killer who has eluded justice for years. Harry must unravel the twisted motivations and hidden connections that lie beneath the snow cover to catch the killer before he strikes again.

Code 355

IMDB rating: 6.1/10

Genre: Detective

Country of production: USA

Duration: 2 hours and 3 minutes

Year of production: 2022

Executive producer: Kelly Carmichael

When a top-secret weapon falls into the wrong hands, a team of international agents from different organizations are forced to team up to recover the weapon and prevent a global catastrophe. As they navigate a treacherous world of espionage, deception, and dangerous situations, these formidable warriors form an unexpected alliance, putting their lives on the line to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy known as Code 355.

