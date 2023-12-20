Why it's hard to fall asleep during the day: Causes and solutions

UAportal has prepared a list of tips that will help improve daytime sleep and explain why you can't take a nap during the day. Let's consider the reasons for difficulties falling asleep during the day.

Programming of the body

One of the reasons why it's hard to fall asleep during the day is that our bodies are naturally programmed to be awake and active during daylight hours. The presence of sunlight sends signals to our brain that it's time to wake up and be alert. This happens through the release of serotonin, a hormone that promotes wakefulness and regulates our sleep-wake cycle.

Ambient noise

Another factor that makes daytime sleep difficult is noise and activity levels, which are usually higher during daylight hours. In a bustling city or in a noisy neighborhood, you can easily encounter distractions that can disrupt your sleep.

Temperature and lighting conditions

Natural light and warmth are associated with wakefulness, so trying to sleep in a bright and warm environment can be counterproductive. Additionally, melatonin, a hormone that promotes sleep, is normally released by the body in response to darkness. So if someone tries to sleep during the day in a well-lit room, their body may not produce enough melatonin.

Favorable environment for sleep

Creating a sleep-friendly environment is essential for those who sleep during the day. Consider using thick curtains to darken the room. Using earplugs or a noise machine can help mask outside sounds.

Consistent sleep schedule

For quality sleep, regardless of the time of day, it is very important to establish a consistent sleep schedule. This means going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends. By training your body to recognize and expect a certain sleep pattern, you can improve your ability to fall asleep during the day.

We have already mentioned that sometimes it can be difficult to fall asleep due to worries and problems in personal or professional life, so in the morning people are tired and unproductive. We have prepared some practical tips to help you cope with this problem.

