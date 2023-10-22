Why you should cover yourself with a bamboo blanket: advantages and disadvantages

Dive deeper into the pros and cons of bamboo blankets. UAportal will shed light on the non-obvious aspects of these blankets, which will help you make an informed decision on their use.

Advantages of a bamboo blanket:

Air Permeability

Bamboo blankets have excellent breathability that allows proper air circulation and temperature regulation, which is especially helpful for people who tend to get hot while sleeping.

Hypoallergenic properties

Bamboo fabrics have natural antibacterial and hypoallergenic properties, making them perfect for people with allergies or sensitive skin.

Ability to absorb moisture

Read also: Keep in your bedroom: Which indoor plants help you sleep?

Bamboo blankets have an exceptional ability to absorb moisture, absorbing and evaporating it quickly, keeping you dry and comfortable throughout the night. This feature is very useful for those who sweat a lot while sleeping.

Disadvantages of a bamboo blanket:

Creasing

Bamboo fabrics tend to wrinkle easily, often requiring regular ironing to maintain a tidy appearance.

Special care

Bamboo blankets often have special care instructions, such as using mild detergents and avoiding high temperatures during a drying process. Failure to follow these instructions can damage or reduce their longevity.

Higher Cost

Bamboo blankets tend to have a higher price tag compared to other materials because of their unique properties and benefits. However, the quality and benefits they offer may justify the higher price for some people.

As a reminder, combating insomnia is crucial to maintaining overall health and well-being.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!