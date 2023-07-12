Why you should sleep with cats: superstitions and scientific explanations

One of the superstitions that has been retained n Ukrainian culture is the belief that sleeping with a cat brings good luck and various benefits. UAportal has prepared a study of this superstition, delving into its origins, meaning and how it has evolved.

The origins of the superstition of sleeping with a cat can be traced back to ancient times. In many cultures, cats were respected for their mysterious and independent nature.

In Ukrainian folklore, cats were associated with protection, intuition and warding off evil spirits. It was believed that their presence in the house could bring blessings and ensure a restful sleep.

Mystical and occult explanation

From a mystical and occult point of view, the superstition of sleeping with a cat is rooted in the belief that cats have an innate ability to sense and ward off negative energy. They are believed to act as spiritual guardians, offering protection during sleep. Cats are considered conductors of positive energy and absorb any negative energy that may be present in the sleeping environment.

Logical and scientific explanation

From a logical and scientific point of view, the benefits of sleeping with cats can be explained in several ways. First, the presence of a cat in the bedroom can create a calming atmosphere.

The rhythmic purring of a cat has been shown to have a relaxing effect, reduce stress levels and improve sleep quality. Additionally, the warmth and comfort provided by a cat's presence can contribute to a more restful sleep.

In addition, cats are known for their cleanliness and grooming habits. Their meticulous grooming rituals can create a cleaner sleeping environment by reducing the presence of allergens and dust particles. This can benefit people who suffer from allergies or respiratory conditions by ensuring a more restful and uninterrupted sleep.

