Why should you brush your teeth first and then wash your face

Some people take a relaxing bath before going to bed, while others simply wipe their face with a makeup remover before drifting off to sleep. Despite the fact that the specifics of our procedures may differ, there is one important step that should be mandatory for everyone before bed: brushing your teeth. More precisely, it is recommended to brush your teeth before you wash.

Maybe you've never thought about the order of your nightly routine before, and you might be wondering if it really matters when you brush your teeth.

Read also: How to whiten teeth at home: simple methods

However, after listening to Dr. Joyce Park, a respected dermatologist in Washington, the logic of this simple change becomes obvious, and it's safe to say that many of us have already started reaching for the toothbrush before washing with water.

Dr. Park explains that saliva and toothpaste residue can linger on the chin, potentially leading to breakouts, sensitivity, and skin irritation. If we brush our teeth first and then wash, we can reduce these problems.

This practice is especially important for people prone to breakouts or those who already have sensitive skin. Certain ingredients commonly found in toothpaste, such as fluoride and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), can irritate the skin.

We remind you that modern dentistry can make a real Hollywood smile. We have collected for you useful information about teeth whitening, advantages and disadvantages of this procedure.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!