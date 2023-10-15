Why lilacs are worth growing at home: you'll be surprised

Often associated with magical properties, lilacs have become a popular choice for planting near homes. Not only that, but the mere act of bringing lilacs into the home is believed to have numerous positive effects. According to legends and folklore, the presence of lilacs in the home can bring a sense of positivity, joy and peace, as well as promote harmony and peace of mind.

Calming properties

The logic behind these beliefs finds support in the field of aromatherapy. Lilacs are known to have calming properties that relieve fatigue and calm the nerves. By planting lilacs in your living space, you can potentially experience improved relaxation and renewed energy.

In addition, the flower is believed to improve concentration, stimulate productivity, and help unlock untapped potential, making it a great companion for those starting new ventures.

Repels negative energy

According to some folk beliefs, a bouquet of purple lilacs, thanks to its aroma, scares away negative energy, including ghosts and dark forces. In addition, it is believed that possession of lilacs provides protection from the evil eye and evil intentions. However, it is important to note that the strong scent of lilacs may not be appropriate in all situations.

It is believed that if you put a bouquet of lilacs by the bed on a moonlit night, it will help you to dream, but it is not recommended to leave it in the bedroom because of the excessively strong aroma. The same caution should be exercised when placing lilacs near a sick person, as their aroma may not be very favorable for their condition.

Lilac as a gift

In addition to its effect on the home atmosphere, the act of giving lilacs has significance in certain contexts. It is not customary to give lilacs to strangers, as these flowers symbolize close and trusting relationships between people. On the other hand, when a guy gives a lilac to a girl, it is often perceived as a declaration of love. If a bouquet of lilacs is given for a birthday, it is considered an auspicious sign indicating the possibility of future happiness.

Regardless of whether you picked the lilac personally or received it as a gift, you should always look for a flower with five petals. It is believed that if you find it, make a wish and eat it or keep it in a box until the wish comes true, it will bring a positive result.

