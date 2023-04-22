Why a broken mirror means 7 years of unhappiness: popular superstitions

UAportal has prepared an overview of superstitions in Ukrainian culture that are believed to bring good luck and ward off bad luck. Superstitions and prohibitions play an important role in shaping cultural identity and preserving cultural continuity.

Ukrainians believe that a broken mirror brings seven years of bad luck. This superstition dates back to ancient times when people believed that mirrors reflected a person's soul.

Read also: How to attract money, success, and wealth - what folk signs Really work

It was considered a bad omen to break a mirror, as it was believed to break a person's soul. Ukrainians also believe that spilled salt brings bad luck. These superstitions are related to the belief that salt was once a very expensive commodity and it was a sin to spill it.

Video of the day

Another popular superstition is to throw a coin into a wishing well. It is believed that if you make a wish and throw a coin into the well, your wish will come true.

Read also: How to find a lucky banknote that will attract money

Ukrainians also believe that whistling indoors is a bad omen, as it is believed to attract evil spirits. If a person sneezes three times in a row, it is believed that someone is talking about them. This superstition has its roots in the belief that sneezing is a sign of bad luck and that someone is speaking ill of the person who sneezes.

Ukrainians also believe that stepping on a threshold is a bad omen, as it is believed to close the entrance to a house to bad luck. In addition, cutting your hair the week of the full moon is bad luck. This superstition is related to the belief that the energy of the moon affects a person's well-being, and cutting hair at this time can bring bad luck.

We would like to remind you that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!