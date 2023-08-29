Why it is customary to wash things after purchase: folk signs and a logical explanation of the superstition

The tradition of washing newly purchased items is a well-known practice followed by many people. In this article, we propose to examine this concept, delve into the folk signs and superstitions associated with it, and even provide a rational explanation for its prevalence.

Washing things as a ritual practice is found in various cultures around the world. The essence of this tradition is the act of "cleansing" a newly acquired item, eliminating any negative energies that may be associated with the previous owners, the manufacturing process or the purchase itself.

One common belief is that this process is associated with good luck and prosperity. Many people firmly believe that by performing this ritual, they invite positive energy and attract prosperity into their lives. It is believed that by cleansing a thing of old negative energies, success comes to it more freely.

Another aspect of washing things is its connection with protection from evil spirits and the evil eye. It is widely believed that new things tend to attract negative energy, and people want to get rid of it. This practice serves as a means of protecting oneself and one's home from external negative influences.

In addition, the act of washing things promotes an energetic interaction between a person and the acquired object. This interaction allows for a deeper connection, enabling the person to pour their own energy into the item and create a positive balance.

While folk signs and superstitions provide a rich cultural background for understanding this tradition, there is also a rational explanation that can be considered. From a scientific point of view, this practice can be seen as a psychological phenomenon rooted in our beliefs and expectations.

Participation in ritual actions creates a specific environment that can positively affect the emotional state and increase confidence in the future. By performing this ritual, you can create a sense of relaxation and calmness, as well as form positive expectations about the newly acquired property.

