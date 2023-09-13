Why the pan sticks and how to fix it: causes and practical tips

Every housewife has had a problem with a frying pan burning at least once. UAportal named the reasons why the pan burns and explained how to fix it.

Choose the right heat level

To prevent the pan from burning, it is important to choose the right heat level. High heat can cause the oil or food to burn quickly, resulting in burning the pan. Start with a medium heat and adjust as needed. This will help ensure even cooking and prevent sticking.

Read also: How to choose a healthy frying pan: types and benefits of non-stick coating

Use the right oil

Using the right oil can make a big difference in preventing your pan from sticking. Oils with a higher smoke point, such as rapeseed or vegetable oil, are ideal for cooking at high temperatures. They can withstand the heat and do not break down, reducing the risk of burning the pan.

Video of the day

Additionally, cooking spray creates a barrier between the food and the pan, reducing the chance of sticking.

Preheat the pan properly

Before frying, preheat the pan. Allow it to heat up gradually before adding oil or food. This will help distribute the heat evenly and prevent hot spots from forming, which can lead to burning.

We have already written about what to do to prevent anything from sticking to the pan

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!