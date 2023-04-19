Why you can't shake hands over the threshold: superstitions in Ukrainian culture

UAportal prepared an article about superstitions in Ukrainian culture. They play an important role in the formation of cultural identity and the preservation of cultural tradition.

In Ukraine, many people still follow old traditions and customs that are passed down from generation to generation. Certain superstitions are believed to bring good luck, ward off evil, and ensure prosperity. Here are some of the most popular superstitions in Ukrainian culture:

Beating dishes brings good luck

In Ukrainian culture, it is believed that breaking dishes brings good luck. This is especially common during weddings or other celebrations when guests especially break dishes to bring blessings to the newlyweds or hosts.

Spilling salt brings bad luck

In many cultures, including in Ukraine, it is believed that spilling salt brings bad luck. To combat this, people throw a pinch of salt over their left shoulder to ward off evil spirits.

Never give a knife to anyone

Ukrainians believe that handing someone a knife is an invitation to a fight or a quarrel. It is customary to put the knife on the table or cutting board and let the other person take it himself.

Sitting on the corner of the table brings misfortune

In Ukrainian culture, it is believed that sitting at the corner of the table brings bad luck. It is believed that if you sit on the corner of the table, you will never get married or there will be a failure in your personal life.

Do not shake hands over the threshold

These superstitions are still observed in many regions of Ukraine. It is believed that shaking hands across a doorway can lead to an argument or conflict between the two parties.

