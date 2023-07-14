Why you shouldn't sleep with an animal: superstitions and scientific opinions

UAportal has prepared an overview of superstitions related to the idea of sleeping with animals. The roots of superstitions forbidding sleeping with animals can be traced back to ancient times. They have evolved from a combination of folklore, religious beliefs, and practical health and hygiene considerations.

Explanation of omens from the mystical and occult point of view

From a mystical perspective, the superstition of sleeping with animals is rooted in the idea that animals have their own spiritual energy and vibrations. It is believed that animals have a strong connection with the supernatural world and are conductors of various energies, both positive and negative.

It is believed that sleeping in close proximity to animals, especially at night when mystical forces are believed to be more active, disrupts the delicate balance of energies and causes mental distress or unhappiness.

Explanation of the sign from the logical and scientific point of view

Sleeping with animals can be a risk for both people and animals. Animals can unknowingly carry diseases or parasites, putting their health at risk.

In addition, animals have their own natural sleep behaviour and patterns, which may not coincide with human sleep cycles. The presence of animals in close proximity during sleep can disrupt restful sleep and lead to increased stress or discomfort.

