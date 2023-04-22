Why you shouldn't look in the mirror at night and put an empty bottle on the table

UAportal has prepared an article on how superstitions and prohibitions play an important role in shaping cultural identity and preserving cultural continuity in Ukrainian culture. The Ukrainian people have long believed in the power of superstitions and passed them down from generation to generation.

Do not whistle indoors

It is believed that whistling indoors attracts bad luck and bad luck. It is believed to bring poverty to the family, and it is often said that whistling indoors is to summon the devil.

Do not sit on the corner of the table

It is believed that if you sit at the corner of the table, you will not be able to get married for the next seven years. If you find yourself on the corner of the table, immediately move to another seat.

Video of the day

Read also: What you absolutely must not do at the cemetery in order not to cause trouble

Do not leave an empty bottle on the table

It is believed that an empty bottle left on the table brings bad luck and can cause financial problems. It is believed to symbolize an empty wallet and the inability to earn money.

Don't give someone a knife as a gift

It is believed that if you give someone a knife, it will lead to a break in the relationship between the giver and the recipient. It is believed that the relationship will be cut like a knife blade.

Do not look in the mirror at night

It is believed that looking in the mirror at night brings bad luck and can even attract evil spirits. It is often said that a mirror is a gateway to another world, and looking at it at night can invite unwanted entities into your life.

Read also: Why you shouldn't step over a lying person - signs and superstitions

Do not shake hands over the threshold

It is believed that shaking hands over the threshold brings bad luck and can lead to disputes and disagreements. It is believed that shaking hands over the threshold is like shaking hands with the devil.

Don't leave your bag on the floor

It is believed that a bag left on the floor brings bad luck and can cause financial problems. It is believed that money will flow out of the bag like water, and the owner will not be able to save it.

Earlier, UAportal told about the main memorial traditions on Vedechna or coffins.

If you want to get the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!